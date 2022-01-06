One of BMW’s highlights of the 2022 CES is without a doubt the all-new BMW Theater Screen which servers as a window into the future of rear-seat entertainment systems. BMW setup an amazing display at CES to demo this new screen technology. Even though they used a wood box around the prototype car with the new BMW Theater Screen, a quick look at its C-Pillar and interior space hints to the future BMW 7 Series.

The first-ever BMW Theater Screen features a massive 31-inch display in a 32:9 format (16:9 and 21:9 also available) with support for crisp 8K resolution. The Theatre Screen has features you’d normally come to expect from a smart TV and benefits from built-in Amazon Fire TV services. It means passengers sitting in the back will get to enjoy their favorite music and movies via streaming while on the go.

We teamed up with Kyle Conner of Out of Spec Production to go behind the scenes in Vegas and learn more about the new BMW Theater Screen. Kyle goes on camera to interview Dr. Tarek Zaki, BMW Project and Partner Lead for Rear Seat Entertainment, who explains the technology and idea behind this new screen.

Next, Kyle hops into the second row of this “mystery” BMW prototype car to experience some blockbuster movies from the comfort of those limousine-like seats. The demo video also pleases the audiophiles who get to experience the amazing Bowers & Wilkins sound system. The big display is not fixed in place since it can be lowered and tilted through the configurable My Mode Theatre for optimal viewing. To create a cozy atmosphere, it will allow users to control the sunblinds and lighting to mimic a cinema experience.

Without any further ado, let's take a close look at the BMW Theater Screen