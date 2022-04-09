It was bound to happen sooner or later, so we’re not completely surprised an official image of the BMW 7 Series has now emerged. Ahead of its April 20 world premiere, the G70 shows the rear compartment with the Theatre Screen taking center stage. It was revealed in January at CES in Las Vegas, flaunting a 31-inch diagonal and support for 8K resolution. In this image, the widescreen display appears to be split into three sections as a movie is playing in the middle, flanked by static screens.

There’s more to the leaked image than the new display for the rear-seat entertainment as the 7 Series G70’s cabin also reveals its two-tone finish. The lower section is finished in red and has diamond-like patterns on the armrest separating the two individual seats. BMW has not said whether there will also be a standard-wheelbase model, but this looks like the stretched variant. The generous size of the rear doors and the ample legroom indicate it’s the LWB.

Elsewhere, we can observe the two-pane panoramic sunroof. The glass Sky Lounge will boast individually adjustable LED light treads. Sunblinds in the rear doors are a typical luxury car trait, as are the air vents in the B-pillars. The grainy image appears to show a touchscreen in front of the rear armrest, likely for the climate settings.

Speaking of smaller screens, BMW has already confirmed the new 7 Series / i7 will have a standard feature called Interaction Bar. Essentially, it’ll be a small screen on the passenger side of the dashboard to control various functions of the interior. As for the driver, the iDrive 8 with its side-by-side screens is expected to be carried over from the iX.

The 7 Series Has An Interior Fit For A Flagship Car

People have been quick to criticize the exterior design because of the split headlight design. As for the interior, we’d argue the cabin looks promising thus far. Likewise, the polarizing iX has been praised for its top-notch interior. Being the absolute flagship in BMW’s range, the 2023 7 Series / i7 should have a few aces up its sleeve over the electric SUV.

All will be revealed in a week from Wednesday, so the wait is nearly over. Aside from the i7 and its already confirmed xDrive60 variant, the combustion-engined 7 Series will usher in a new V8. In fact, a new family of ICEs has been engineered to meet Euro 7 regulations even though these won’t come into effect until later this decade. However, the most powerful 7er will be the i7, serving as an indirect replacement for the M760i going away with the Final V12 special edition.

Source: luxurymacedonia / Instagram