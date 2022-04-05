The 2023 BMW X5 Facelift was just spotted in Germany, revealing some new details. For the first time, the spy photographer managed to capture bits of the interior design. And no surprises there: based on these new images, the BMW X5 LCI seems to get the large curved display from recent BMW models. f that’s the case, then the 2023 BMW X5 will also get the latest iDrive 8. The 2023 BMW X5 is due for a facelift refresh in 2023. According to sources, the production cycle in Spartanburg has the 2023 BMW X5 Facelift scheduled for April 2023. That cycle will also apply to the BMW X6 Sports Activity Coupe.

Exterior Upgrades

At the front, these new spy photos reveal revised headlights which resemble the design we’ve already seen on the 5 Series facelift. As you’d expect, the kidney grille goes through a facelift as well. It doesn’t seem to have grown in size, but it now inherits the M Performance grille familiar from cars like the Z4 M40i or M340i. One interesting upgrade is the introduction of the illuminated grilles, in similar fashion to the ones found on the BMW X6 already. Other small changes in the X5 and X6 include the M Sport Package which might become standard on the X6.

New Engines

The engine upgrades for the next 2023 BMW X5 Facelift and X6 Facelift are quite significant. Apparently, the lifecycle impulse will bump up the base BMW X5 xDrive40i output to 370 horsepower, which would make the X5 its class leader in horsepower at entry level. The current hybrid BMW X5 xDrive45e will get increased even further to 480 horsepower, borrowing the hybrid drivetrain from the next-generation 7 Series hybrid. One can infer an increase in electric-only range too, extending the already practical 31 mile range.

But some of the most interesting news comes in the form of the dropping of the M50i designation, to be replaced by the “M60i”. And this is accompanied by an engine change too – switching over to the twin-turbocharged S68 that will allegedly also be shared by the next generation M5, X5 M, and X6 M. This will mark the first time in recent memory that BMW puts an S-Series engine (usually reserved for full-blown M cars) into a non-M offering. The S68 is likely to rated at the same 525-545 horsepower and will feature the 48 volt mild-hybrid. We just had the chance to test the new S68 powerplant in the upcoming 7 Series.

The 2023 BMW X5 Facelift is expected to say in production until July 2026 and it will be replaced after by a new generation of X5 models based on the Neue Klasse platform.

[Spy Photos: instagram.com/wilcoblok]