One of the easiest older BMWs to tune is the E90-generation BMW 335i. Its turbocharged N54 engine can easily put out big power with just a few mods and it’s a strong enough engine to handle far more power than stock without any internal modifications. In this new video from AutoTopNL, you get to see just how fast a tuned 335i can be, as this E91 BMW 335i Touring makes 500 horsepower.

The specific car in this video is an earlier pre-LCI car, which means its 3.0 liter inline-six is twin-turbocharged, rather than the twin-scroll “TwinPower” single-turbo engine that came with the mid-cycle LCI. From the factory, it made a very tidy 300 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque but it always felt like more than that. Tuners also soon learned that the twin-turbo engine was capable of so much more power. Clearly, as this one supposedly makes 500 horsepower, an even 200 horsepower bump.

Being a Touring model, it’s also a wagon, which makes it as practical as it is fast. This car also has a six-speed manual, making it a twin-turbocharged, straight-six-powered, manual, rear-wheel drive BMW wagon — every BMW enthusiast’s dream.

Tuning was done by Pure Turbos and it seems to be pretty quick for an E91 Touring. It also sounds pretty fruity, as you’ll hear in this video, when the engine is revved under an overpass. The sounds of the turbos whooshing is most excellent, adding some serious fun to the experience. Outside the car, though, it’s angry, metallic, and far louder than the stock car. There’s a bit of a burble-tune but it’s not overly obnoxious.

What’s cool about this car is it’s very attainable for many enthusiasts. E90s are relatively cheap at the moment, as if the market forgot all non-M3 E9X models, and can be tuned without too much investment, especially 335i models. If you want a cool, high-powered, daily driver, check out this E91 BMW 335i and use it as inspiration.