The 335i was certainly not underpowered as its N54 had 300 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) back in the day. While it pales in comparison to the M340i available nowadays, those remain healthy numbers even by today’s standards. Still, some would argue there’s room for improvement, and this discreetly modified sedan is a relevant example.

Its straight-six has been massaged to unlock 400 hp, put to good use on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. Aside from the aftermarket tune, there are other reasons why this 335i is special. For starters, it rides on 18-inch BMW Individual wheels and comes with a manual gearbox. The original owner upgraded the interior through the Individual program with dark blue leather upholstery and other niceties.

YouTuber AutoTopNL known for his appetite to push cars to the maximum on Germany’s glorious highway spent some quality time with this 335i. We can see him raising the speedometer’s needle all the way up to 280 km/h (174 mph). However, the sports sedan was “only” doing 265 km/h (165 mph) based on the GPS-verified velocity.

Pure Engine Sound And Great Performance For A Non-M Car

It’s borderline impossible not to love this car since many would argue it has just about the right spec. It comes from a time when emissions regulations were not as strict as they are today, hence no gasoline particulate filter. The 3.0-liter turbo engine delivers a great soundtrack for a non-M car. Of course, there’s also no artificial noise being pumped through the speakers.

Then there’s the performance, boosted following a hike in output of around 100 horses. The engine keeps pulling at higher speeds as it approaches the redline. The car’s lively nature is also helped by the fact the 3 Series E90 was also substantially lighter than the G20 available today. It’s another reason why we’re longing for the good ol’ days. That said, we’d feel safer in a current 3er rather than this fifth-gen model.

[Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube]