With the BMW i7 xDrive60 name and model unveiled by BMW ahead of its world premiere, the question now turns to the base price for the U.S. market. Judging by the MSRP of the outgoing generation BMW 750i and the newly unveiled BMW iX xDrive50 and iX M60, we believe that the 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 will start at least $100,000.

The 2022 BMW 750i is now priced at $103,000 while the BMW iX M60 – the top iX model – starts at $105,100. Naturally, the rumored BMW i7 M70 or BMW i7 xDrive70 will be, not only the most powerful new 7 Series, but also the most expensive one. So we certainly expect the BMW i7 xDrive60 to carry a price tag worthy of its new tech and status within the BMW lineup.

For that money, you’re getting a BMW-claimed maximum electric range of 324 miles. That range figure tells us it might have the same 105.2 kWh usable battery pack as the BMW iX xDrive50, as that car also has a max range of 324 miles. If it has the same battery pack and the same range, we’re assuming — rather safely — that it will have the same powertrain, too. Expect at least 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque from dual electric motors.

High Tech Interior

You will also an illuminated grille; BMW calls it crystal headlights, which will be integrated into its new split headlight design. Two other interesting bits are the massive theater screen option we saw at CES. The 31″, 8K resolution, 5G connected screen will provide epic rear seat entertainment to passengers, all while immersing them in the car’s fantastic Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. The screen itself seems to fold up flat with the headliner when not in use and fold back down when needed.

The other interesting bit is the all-new “BMW Interaction Bar”. Essentially, it’s a lovely looking illuminated glass bar that runs horizontal across the dashboard. The bar features touch-sensitive panels that control the front air vents. Another new features will be automatic power doors. Just like on all Rolls-Royce models, the BMW i7 will have doors that open and close, automatically, with just the push of a button. It’s the first BMW product to offer such doors.

For more information about the BMW i7, check out the video below. The production car will debut on April 20 and we will bring you some exclusive footage from its unveil.