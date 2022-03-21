When it arrives next year, the 2023 BMW M3 CS will sit above the M3 Competition model, but slightly below the flagship BMW M4 CSL G82. After the incredible success of the previous generation F80 M3 CS (our video review here), but also of the M2 CS and M5 CS, it’s easy to get excited about new BMW CS models. One reason why we should get excited about the 2023 BMW M3 CS is because of its power output. According to a source with a good track record, the 2023 BMW M3 CS will produce 540 horsepower, which puts it right below the 550 horsepower of the upcoming 2023 BMW M4 CSL.

Furthermore, both the 2023 BMW M3 CS and M4 CS models will be lighter than the Competition models. We don’t have specifics on weight savings just yet, but the use of carbon fiber parts should reduce the weight by quite a few kilos. We’ve also reported before that the BMW M3 CS G80 will allegedly be available only with the xDrive all-wheel system and will only use automatic gearboxes. No manual is planned for the new CS models.

The 2023 BMW M3 CS is rumored to start production in Spring 2023, so right after the debut of the BMW 3 Series Facelift which begins this year. Therefore, the BMW M3 CS G80 is likely to inherit some of the exterior design changes brought forward by the base 3 Series model. The interior changes are less of a surprise. We’re already expecting the large curved display from the i4, along with the latest generation iDrive 8. The optional carbon fiber bucket seats from the M3 Competition will be standard on the 2023 BMW M3 CS as well.

We’re expecting some sort of limited allocation for the M3 and M4 CS models but we don’t have any specific numbers on which. The availability is not artificially limited like on the BMW M4 CSL, so the final numbers are purely based on the production capability at the plant. Pricing wise, we expect the CS models to cost somewhere between $85,000 to $95,000 considering that the M3/M4 Competition start in the $72,000-$74,000 range.

The past few CS models to come from the M Division; the F80 M3 CS, F82 M4 CS, M2 CS, and M5 CS; have all been outstanding. If those cars are anything to go by, the BMW M3 CS could be one of the very best driver’s cars in BMW history.

[Top Rendering by instagram.com/germanysfinest43] [Rumor by: ynguldyn]