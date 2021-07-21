The BMW M5 CS could be the brand’s most interesting cars. There are a lot of brands that claim to have extreme, high-performance sedans but the M5 CS is the real deal. Not only is it lighter, sharper, and more dynamic than ever before but it has two sports seats carved into its backseat, rather than a traditional bench seat. It might be the first ever automobile where people will want to ride in the back while on the track. So when Joe Achilles was given the chance to drive it for a second time, he had to take advantage of the opportunity to review it again.

Can you blame him? The BMW M5 CS is not only the most powerful production BMW in history, it’s the fastest, too. Its 627 horsepower 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 helps rocket the M5 CS from 0-60 mph in a Joe Achilles-recorded 2.75 seconds. It’s not my job to fanboy over anything but sweet tapdancing Jebus, that’s fast. The only other sedans that can beat that are all electric and have a lot more power. Either BMW is being overly conservative about the M5 CS’ power figures or Bavarian horses are a lot stronger than normal.

Another big Achilles mentions is just how much more alive it feels that other modern M cars. In fact, despite it being a big, heavy car, it has more feel and engagement than even his G80 BMW M3 Competition. If that’s true, I can’t wait to drive one because the G80 is a mighty thing.

Yet, despite being faster and more engaging than any other M5 variant, it’s also more comfortable. The team at BMW M is getting really good at tuning suspension for CS cars. Hopefully that knowhow translates to standard M cars soon.

The BMW M5 CS is easily one of the most exciting and most special — if not the very most exciting and special — cars to wear a BMW Roundel recently. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel.