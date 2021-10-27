2023 will bring two new variants to the BMW M3 and M4 range. Just like the previous generation, the BMW M3 CS and M4 CS will sit above the Competition models, but slightly below the M4 CSL high-performance coupe. After the incredible success of the M2 CS and M5 CS, it’s easy to get excited about new CS models. Especially since the F80/F82 CS models were spectacular machines.

Therefore, the upcoming BMW M3 and M4 CS models will be more powerful, lighter weight, and more fun versions of the standard cars. We don’t have specifics on weight savings just yet, nor do we have the exact power specs. But we can assume somewhere in between the M3/M4 Competition (510 horsepower) and M4 CSL (550 horsepower).

According to sources, the G80 M3 CS and G82 M4 CS will allegedly be available only with the xDrive all-wheel system and both will only use automatic gearboxes. No manual is apparently planned for the two models. There is still hope that the G82 M4 CSL will feature a six-speed manual transmission.

We’re expecting some sort of limited allocation for the M3 ad M4 CS models but we don’t have any specific numbers on which. The availability is not artificially limited, so the final numbers are purely based on the production capability at the plant. Pricing wise, we expect the CS models to be close, if not over the $80,000 mark, considering that the M3/M4 Competition start in the $72,000-$74,000 range.

[Spy photos by by @joelre98 on Instagram]