It’s all but confirmed at this point: the BMW M3 CS is going to make a comeback. The car has been spotted several times doing the rounds BMW’s usual proving ground, the Nurburgring. As it gets closer to its launch date, we’re bound to see it drop some camo but for now, the psychedelic wrap BMW uses to cover up its prototypes is working wonders at keeping us in the dark.

Nevertheless, the design of the car won’t be significantly different anyway. Most likely, the M3 CS will get a few add-ons here and there, meant to make it look more menacing and enhance its aerodynamic profile. If older CS models are anything to go by, we’ll see a new front lip added to the mix, along with a rear spoiler on top of the boot lid and a new set of wheels, as well as wider side sills.

Inside the cabin, some weight-saving measures could be applied. Thus, the M Carbon seats you get as an optional feature in the standard M3 could be offered as standard, while the center armrest might be deleted altogether. The door panels could be made of CFRP and have a lighter construction overall. Even so, it’s too early to make such predictions. One thing’s for certain: efforts will be made to keep it as light as possible.

As for the specs, don’t expect huge levels of power on top of what a Competition model is offering. That’s not the point of the CS versions. The idea is to make a car that’s even sharper to drive, not necessarily faster in a drag race. We could see a 10-20 horsepower bump from the 3.0 liter straight-six S58 engine under the hood, but that’s about it. Torque levels are expected to remain the same. From what we can make out, courtesy of the video below, one thing’s for sure: this car will be a hoot to drive.