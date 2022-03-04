The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV is one of the BMW Group’s upcoming cars I’m most excited about. Not only does the idea of an electric Roller just make so much sense but it’s also going to be a two-door GT car and the current Wraith is my favorite Rolls. So a new Rolls-Royce GT car with an electric powertrain sounds spectacular to these ears. In this new spy video from Motor1, we actually get to see the new Spectre in motion, while wearing its factory camouflage. (We don’t own the spy video but see it here)

Any potential Rolls-Royce Spectre customers will have to wait until 2024 to get their hands on one but it will likely be well worth the wait. This new Spectre is built on Rolls-Royce’s Architecture of Luxury platform, a scalable architecture that was designed for EVs from the beginning. Which means it will get all the same great luxury tech as the new Ghost, Phantom, and Cullinan.

There’s no word on powertrains or battery options just yet but it will be interesting to see of Rolls borrows BMW’s eDrive units or creates its own. Awhile back, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, when pressed by Autocar about using a BMW powertrain, said “We would never use an existing car from the BMW Group and convert it into a Rolls-Royce. That doesn’t work for us.”

Despite that, we don’t see why Rolls-Royce would use any powertrain other than the 600 horsepower BMW iX M60 powertrain, or at least a tuned version of it. Considering its power, smoothness, and efficiency, it would seem pointless for Rolls skip over the M60’s powertrain and develop one of its own. Especially when you consider that the differences between the way EV motors feel are marginal at most.

Whatever it’s powered by, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is an incredibly exciting EV and one that will launch the iconic British nameplate into the future.

[Source: Motor1 ]