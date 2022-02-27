In just a few months, BMW will introduce an updated version of its six-cylinder B58 engine. The B58 TÜ2 (B58B30M2) will appear in a series of new BMW models, from the upcoming BMW 740i to the future BMW 540i (G60 generation). The current 540i is powered by the same B58 powerplant but it makes 335 horsepower. The revised engine is rumored to deliver 370 horsepower which will make it the most powerful non-M Performance variant of the B58 engine.

Considering current M Performance models make 382 horsepower, upcoming M Performance models of the new B58 TÜ2 might make closer to 400 horsepower. Along with the extra power, though, the new B58 engine should come with some other mechanical updates that could make it smoother, more efficient, more responsive, and give it better thermal management. The rumormill churns out that a completely reworked intake manifold and a larger turbo are part of the engine refresh.

Our sources tell us that the G60 generation will have a near 50:50 split between hybrid and EV models, with the latter using familiar powertrains and electric motors to what we’re bound to get on the iX and i4. Power levels will vary from under 300 HP to roughly 370 and over 400 HP, with the most powerful choices going even over 500 HP. The battery packs will also be shared with the iX and i4 so we could see an electric 5 Series with 100+ kWh batteries under the floor.

On the hybrid front, we should see 2-liter and 3-liter straight six mills combined with a varying amount of electric motors. They might be shared with the upcoming 7 Series up to a point and, according to our sources, we should see pretty impressive power outputs, especially from the 3-liter hybrid versions. One of them will be replacing the V8 in the M550i for a new M Performance model and that means it will have over 500 HP in total.

The G60 BMW 5 Series sedan production is scheduled to kick off in July 2023. The G61 5 Series Touring lineup won’t be out until 2024 and just like the sedan, it will be heavily electrified. We expect a couple of plug-in hybrid models using a combination of four and six-cylinder power plants and one or two electric motors. Of course, the all-electric i5 Touring would mimic the drivetrain choices of the electric sedan.