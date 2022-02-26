Manhart is at it again. After focusing on the M2 Competition, X5 M, and M8 in recent months, the German tuner is now turning its attention to a non-M car. They have an aftermarket kit for the 330i, shown here in M Sport guise with a black and gold livery. The sports sedan features an assortment of M Performance upgrades to go along with the company’s own custom bits.

The G20 3 Series rides on 20-inch Concave One wheels from Manhart, which has also added carbon fiber exhaust tips. The 1980s decals are a signature design trait, and they’ve matched them with the gold brake calipers hiding behind the all-black alloys. We can easily see the 330i has been brought closer to the road courtesy of H&R suspension lowering springs.

Since the project is in its infancy, Manhart has yet to reveal what sort of changes it has for the engine. In stock form, the turbocharged four-cylinder engine makes 258 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). BMW sells the 330i in both rear- and all-wheel drive. The RWD model needs 5.9 seconds until 62 mph (100 km/h) while the AWD variant is 0.3s quicker. Both are electronically capped at 155 mph (250 km/h).

The MH3 330i project will serve as a more affordable alternative to the MH3 600 based on the M3 Competition. That’s basically a four-door supercar with 600 hp to hit 155 mph (250 km/h) in less than 17 seconds. Manhart’s G80 has a whopping 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) and reaches 124 mph (200 km/h) in under 10.5s.

You can rest assured there will be even more potent builds, especially since BMW is rumored to be working on an M3 CS. The special-edition model is expected to arrive in 2023 following the M3 Touring’s debut later this year.

[Source: Manhart]