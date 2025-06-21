Even by modern MINI standards, the latest Countryman is a huge car. Still, it can look even more imposing with tuner-prescribed steroids. Japan’s 3D Design, a BMW specialist, has now turned its attention to the John Cooper Works version of the not-so-mini crossover. For clarity, this is the actual JCW model with the more powerful engine, not just the namesake trim level.

So, what’s changed? 3D Design has crafted a new carbon fiber front spoiler lip to give the Countryman a meaner face. It mounts directly to the original bumper, enhancing the JCW’s presence from the front. Along the sides, carbon fiber side skirts emphasize the widebody stance of the largest MINI to date. Around back, a new carbon diffuser juts out beneath the quad exhaust tips.

Elsewhere, 3D Design has created a roof-edge spoiler made from polyurethane, extending beyond the OEM piece to heighten the sporty appearance. While MINI offers several 19- and 20-inch wheels, the JCW takes it a step further with a custom 21-inch set. Yes, those are 21-inch wheels on a MINI, and surprisingly, they don’t look overkill. Lowering springs have dropped the ride height by 25 millimeters (one inch), giving the Countryman the stance of an oversized hot hatch.

A new exhaust system is currently under development to give the performance crossover a meaner soundtrack and possibly a slight increase in power. In the U.S., the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine produces 312 hp, but the European version is detuned to 296 hp to comply with stricter emissions regulations. This right-hand-drive custom build from 3D Design features the Japanese spec with the uncorked B48 engine.

Even with the aero kit, the Countryman remains distinctly boxy from every angle. In a sea of curvaceous crossovers with swoopy rooflines, we’d argue that’s a good thing. Rounding off the upgrades are custom floor mats and metal pedals, including a matching footrest.

Source: 3D Design