Manhart has been keeping itself rather busy in the past few weeks with numerous BMW projects based on M models. Add another one to the growing list as the MHX5 700 is an X5 M Competition on tuner steroids. Not that any people thought the performance SUV is underpowered, but aftermarket specialists believe there’s always room for more.

The highlight of Manhart’s build is the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, massaged to deliver 730 horsepower. In addition, torque rises to a colossal 900 Newton-meters (664 pound-feet). The significant bump in output is achieved via a remapped ECU or by installing the tuner’s MHtronik auxiliary control unit. Likewise, those willing to take it to the next level can have the gasoline particulate filter and catalytic converters deleted. Consequently, going down this route means there won’t be a TÜV approval.

The X5 M Competition featured here by Manhart retains the original brakes, but the German tuner will be happy to upgrade them to a custom set. Also available at an additional cost, H&R suspension springs bring the speedy SUV closer to the road for a more aggressive stance. The OEM wheels have made way for a 22-inch set with a gold rim decoration. Speaking of which, contrasting accents are also noticeable at the front and rear fascias.

In order to match the added oomph of the uprated V8, Manhart fits the X5 M Competition with a meaner body kit. The carbon fiber add-ons include a front spoiler lip and a rear diffuser with an F1-like center light. Also noticeable are chunky side skirts, hood vents as well as a two-piece spoiler mounted on the tailgate.

What About The Interior?

Rounding off the changes are subtle tweaks made on the inside where the leather upholstery has gold stitching. The same striking shade can be seen on the door panels and the center of the seats. Furthermore, embroidered floor mats are on the list, not to mention shift paddles and carbon-fiber trim for the steering wheel.

Overall, the high-powered SUV has been tastefully modified. That said, we could honestly do without the windshield sticker because it’s a bit old-fashioned.

