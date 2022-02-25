If the new BMW M4 wasn’t flashy enough for you, then this particular model has you covered. Hailing from BMW Muenchen dealership, this BMW M4 Competition in Fire Orange II is certainly an eyecatcher. And not only thanks to its vibrant orange, but also because it features a unique paint job – the Fire Orange II is paired with black to form an interesting color combination. Some may think that this is a wrap, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Instead, this is an actual paint job.

For those that aren’t familiar with some of BMW’s more special edition cars, Fire Orange was one of the two color options available on the E92 BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition. The Fire Orange Lime Rock M3 was, and still is, a fan favorite, so seeing that color on a new M4 should put a smile on any BMW fan’s face.

But the customization of this M4 doesn’t stop with the paint. Next on the list was a series of aero parts from the BMW M Performance catalog. Just the aero bits alone add a ton of visual aggression; the front splitter, canards, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, and side skirts all make it look like it’s trying to be a GT4 car. The color and all of the additions add a ton of aggression to the M4, which is actually a surprisingly subtle car, aside from the grille. All of that added aggression helps to balance out the car’s design with the massive new grille, giving it a more cohesive overall look.

The BMW Individual program for the G80 M3 and G82 M4 has a wide range of paintworks available. Some of those colors are the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more. Another cool color for the new M3/M4 is San Marino Blue which was recently photographed in Europe. Let’s take a look at this photoshoot by @bimmerworldbrothers