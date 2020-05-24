VIDEO: The E92 BMW M3 Lime Rock Edition is a Future Classic

Many car collectors like to keep their eyes out for potential future classics; cars that aren’t worth a huge amount now but might be in the future. One such car from a particular Bavarian brand might be the E92-generation BMW M3 Lime Rock Edition.

What is the BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition? Well, it was a special edition version of the E92 M3 Coupe to say farewell to the E92-generation. Only 200 units were ever made and it cost $70,100 when new. Mechanically, it wasn’t much different than a standard M3 Competition Package of the time. It did get a new inconel-titanium lightweight exhaust and some carbon fiber aero to make it sound better and reduce a bit of weight.

In this new video from Enthusiast Auto Group, we get to see one of their E92 M3 Lime Rocks up close and personal. More importantly, we get to hear its glorious exhaust note. The song heard from the 4.0 liter naturally-aspirated V8, though that special exhaust, is the stuff of legend. Though, as glorious as it is to hear, it’s also a bit sad to hear. No BMW will ever sound like that again, as they’ve all gone turbocharged and will continue to be electrified. So while we love hearing the E92, the fact that it’s the last of its breed is a bit of a bummer.

It’s not a bummer for collectors, though. The E92 BMW M3 Lime Rock is not a cheap car, costing well over its MSRP when new. That value should continue to increase as time goes one for a few reasons. One is that, as cars become more and more electrified, more and more enthusiasts will want a bit of that old-school, high-revving, natural aspiration. Another reason is the the Lime Rock is a very rare special edition of the E92, which looks and sounds unlike any other E92 M3.

Lastly, one of the main reasons why customers are afraid of E92 M3s — rod bearing issues — is a fear that’s starting to fade. Customers now realize that proper maintenance can help prevent any issues and more shops are beginning to understand how to handle any issues, should they arise.

So the E92 BMW M3 Lime Rock should be an interesting collector’s car to watch.