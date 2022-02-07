Chicago Auto Show returns this year and it will be an exciting event for BMW. The Bavarians will host the auto show debut of the BMW iX M60. The high-end iX crossover will be displayed in the South Exhibit Hall of McCormick Place, starting on Thursday, February 10.

The iX M60 was introduced last month at the 2022 CES, but it’s now ready to enter the auto show circuit ahead of its market launch in June 2022. Being an M Performance variant, the BMW iX M60 is obviously quite a bit more powerful than the regular iX models, packing an M5-rivaling 610 horsepower and a planet-churning 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque.

Admittedly, both of those figures are only available for a short period of time, when Launch Control is engaged. Otherwise, under all normal circumstances, the BMW iX M60 makes 532 horsepower and 749 lb-ft (1,016 Nm). However, during launch control the iX M60 is capable of 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically-limited to 155 mph, like most other BMWs.

The iX M60 is expected to deliver a range of up to 280 miles (preliminary EPA estimate) and carries a base MSRP of $105,100 plus $995 destination and handling. It’s also important to note that the 280 mile range is with 21″ wheels and BMW doesn’t have a figure for the optional 22″ wheels.

Visually, there’s little differentiation between the iX models, though that’s not unusual with M Performance cars. The main visual cues between the iX M60 and the standard models are the 22″ black wheels, the optional Titanium Bronze finish, and the big blue brake calipers. The “M60” badge is also finished in gloss black with Titanium Bronze trim.

Sharing the spotlight with the iX M60 will be the all-new BMW i4 M50. The i4 M50 is the first fully-electric performance model to come from BMW M. Fans of the M brand will also get to enjoy the most powerful BMW ever built – the M5 CS. The M5 CS is on sale now at a base MSRP of $142,000 plus $995 destination and handling.

In addition to the iX M60, the BMW display will include the all-new i4 M50, the M5 CS, the M3 Competition, the X5 xDrive40i, and the X3 M40i.