For a lot of people the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer seems like a peculiar offering from their favorite Bavarian car maker. And, in all fairness, it is. The BMW brand is known for its rear-driven coupe models, not front-wheel drive MPVs. However, the first generation Active Tourer proved to be quite a sales success, therefore the Germans decided to do yet another run, this time with more tech and an updated design.

Launched last year, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer lacked one essential option from its configurator: the xDrive all-wheel drive system. That’s no longer the case, as BMW announced it’s coming to the MPV in March. Unfortunately, it won’t be available with just about any engine you can pick from the range. Instead, xDrive will be available, at least at first, on the BMW 223i xDrive Active Tourer, a new choice in the line-up.

This will be the fifth model variant of the new MPV, coming with a 2-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged, mild-hybrid engine under the hood. The power output is said a total of 218 HP, coming from the internal combustion engine that’s good for 204 HP and a small electric motor, good for 19 HP. According to BMW, the new model should reach 100 km/h from standstill in 6.9 seconds. On top of this new model, the range is getting a few more goodies as well.

A new paint color will be available, namely the Piedmont Red metallic body finish. In addition, the range of functions of the optionally available Driving Assistant Plus has been expanded to include Steering and Lane Guidance Assist. At speeds of up to 180 km/h, the system uses corrective steering interventions to help the driver keep the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer in the center of the lane.

The steering assistance also ensures that a suitable distance to lane markings and vehicles on the adjacent lane is maintained when driving through narrow spaces, for example at motorway construction sites. Furthermore, the Driving Assistant Plus includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, including automatic Speed Limit Assist. This is based on the Speed Limit Info system with anticipatory display of speed limits and overtaking bans.