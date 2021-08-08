The next generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is scheduled to launch in Summer 2022 and along with a new design, BMW will also include a few powertrain upgrades. One of them will power the BMW 230xe Active Tourer which will become the most powerful plug-in hybrid on the new U06 model. Currently that spot is taken by the BMW 225xe which uses a 1.5 liter three-cylinder engine paired with a small electric motor. The total power output is 224 horsepower.

The new U06 230xe Active Tourer is likely to use a combination of a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired again with an electric motor, but this time, the rumored total output is around 270 horsepower. And while current Active Tourer models could feel sluggish at times, this new powertrain is going to make the premium minivan a lot more fun to drive your family around.

Aside from new engine choices, we will also get a fully revamped compact MPV with an increased cabin space, added versatility, new powertrain options sitting on the next generation FAAR platform and latest digital technologies. The new compact MPV will also receive the U06 internal code, with the “U” letter likely denoting “Unter” like in Unterklasse (UKL, first-gen FWD platform), or “Lower-end class” in German.

The new naming scheme under the “Uxx” structure will also spawn to other models underpinned by the FAAR chassis, such as the third-generation X1 (U11), expected for mid-2022, and the future MINI models. Seeing the latest spy shots, together with past scoops of the U06, we can conclude that the forthcoming 2 Series Active Tourer will likely grow in size, as to also make for the demise of the Gran Tourer body version (F46).

A few centimeters are added to the length and width of the car, whereas the height of the U06 should basically stay at level of the current F45 model. The compact-sized van will receive an all-new exterior design, distinguished by the sleek headlights and the generously-dimensioned kidney grille, a feature that is also present on the next X1 compact SAV (U11). At the rear end, the tail lights will also become more elegant and slim-shaped, displaying the recognizable “L” inner graphics. The new 2 Series Active Tourer will also get larger exterior mirrors, directly attached to the front door, and integrated door handles.

At market launch, the powerplant lineup will resume to four (unconfirmed) choices as follows: 218i with 155 hp, 220i with 178 hp (with 48-volt mild hybrid technology), 223i with 200 hp (MHEV, with DCT gearbox), 218d with 148 hp (with DCT gearbox) and the aforementioned 230xe PHEV.

[Images provided by @wilcoblok]