Gone but certainly not forgotten, the BMW M140i was indirectly replaced by the M135i but with two fewer cylinders and substantially less power. In the old days, BMW used to sell the M Performance 1 Series hatch with a choice between rear- or all-wheel drive, but now you’re stuck with AWD or you can opt for the front-driven 128ti.

Today, we’re looking at a facelifted M140i from the F20 era featuring a sleeper look since you wouldn’t necessarily be able to tell it has nearly as much power as the Concept XM. Still featuring the original engine block, the uber hatch pumps out almost twice the output of the stock model by packing a whopping 730 hp. The peak torque has significantly risen to 700 pound-feet (950 Nm) or 331 lb-ft (450 Nm) more than the standard version.

The B58 straight-six has an upgraded turbocharger and a custom downpipe, not to mention port methanol injection and a different intake. Because the owner has an insatiable thirst for power, he plans to remap the 3.0-liter engine, increase the turbocharger’s pressure, and put race fuel in his attempt to unlock a mighty 850 hp. Mind you, the amped-up M140i still has the original eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission as well as the OEM exhaust.

Despite featuring copious amounts of power, the hyper hatch has remained reliable in nearly three years of ownership as only the rear limited-slip differential was replaced. The little BMW that could is fitted with OZ wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires. It also boasts carbon fiber side mirror caps to complement the roof-mounted rear spoiler made from the same lightweight material.

With the risk of pointing the obvious, driving the car is not for the faint-hearted. Sending well over 700 hp only to the rear wheels in a car that weighs a relatively low 1,450 kilograms (3,197 pounds) from the factory takes a highly skilled driver to properly control the compact Bavarian monster. Add into the mix the less-than-ideal traction caused by rain, and it’s safe to say the M140i is quite intimidating.

[Source: LivingLifeFast / YouTube]