BMW tuner LIGHTWEIGHT is bringing its BMW M2 Competition Finale Edition at the EIBACH booth at the motor show in Essen. The Finale Edition pays tribute to the popular F87 BMW M2 Competition, a fans’ darling and one of the best selling M cars. The LIGHTWEIGHT Finale Edition is based on a BMW M2 Competition from 2020 producing 740 PS and 880 Nm. This was achieved through numerous hardware changes on the engine side. One of them is the addition of a HJS 2×200 Zeller downpipe paired with the LIGHTWEIGHT exhaust system.

The Titan 7 forged wheels, for which the LIGHTWEIGHT company is currently applying for homologation in Germany, in the dimensions 9.5×19 ET 27 and 10.5×19 ET 44, are being used to roll all that power onto the pavement. With the Eibach Pro Street Multi suspension, which is developed together with the cooperation partner Eibach, you can adjusted the damper setting in rebound and compression without dismantling panels and without a lift. This helps to convert the engine performance into driving performance. The top priorities of the suspension is suitability for everyday use and drivability.

The LIGHTWEIGHT team was more than pleased that the model manufacturer GT Spirit contacted them with the idea of ​​a 1:18 version of the FINALE EDITION. The 1:18 model made in resin can be ordered by specialist dealers until December 31, 2021 and will be delivered in June 2022. “LIGHTWEIGHT itself does not take over the distribution of the models; our core competence is the 1:1 cars from Bavaria ”smiles Oliver Lindstedt, Head of Sales / Marketing at LIGHTWEIGHT.

Incidentally, the FINALE EDITION in 1: 1 with a mileage of 40km is currently for sale; In June, the buyer can look forward to a 1:18 original version of his vehicle, which he will then receive as a gift from LIGHTWEIGHT. The first pictures of the FINAL EDITION in 1:18 show a pre-production model.

[Source: Lightweight]