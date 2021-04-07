Tuner LIGHTWEIGHT says goodbye to the BMW M2 of the F87 model series (2015-2020) with a final edition and shows once again that the core competence is not only to be found in the area of exhaust systems for BMW vehicles. The Hessen-based tuner started this project in 2016 when they were the first to equip an M2 with an S55 engine.

The coupe produced 598 PS and 737 Nm of torque and featured a revised M4 GTS drive unit with water injection. It was also 1371 kilograms, almost 200 kg lighter than the series car. The final project name was CSR, short for Carbon Sport Race.

When building the CSR, the tuner got to know practically every screw of the M2, which of course paid off for the M2 and the M2 Competition. The DNA of the M2 has been cracked and rewritten by LIGHTWEIGHT. A number of products that contribute to the optimization of the “F87” have sprung up and have been provided with TÜV certificates, so that every driver of the model series can benefit from it.

Since then, the LIGHTWEIGHT components have been developed in the new company headquarters built in 2018 with the “state of the art” factory, shipped worldwide and of course also installed.

A Massive 740 HP

And this brings us to the Finale Edition. The LIGHTWEIGHT Finale Edition is based on a BMW M2 Competition from 2020 producing 740 PS and 880 Nm. This was achieved through numerous hardware changes on the engine side. One of them is the addition of a HJS 2×200 Zeller downpipe paired with the LIGHTWEIGHT exhaust system.

The Titan 7 forged wheels, for which the LIGHTWEIGHT company is currently applying for homologation in Germany, in the dimensions 9.5×19 ET 27 and 10.5×19 ET 44, are being used to roll all that power onto the pavement.

New Suspension And Brakes

With the Eibach Pro Street Multi suspension, which is developed together with the cooperation partner Eibach, you can adjusted the damper setting in rebound and compression without dismantling panels and without a lift. This helps to convert the engine performance into driving performance. The top priorities of the suspension is suitability for everyday use and drivability.

It goes without saying that a BMW M Performance brake system was installed. This has been extended with a LIGHTWEIGHT brake cooling kit and steel braided brake lines.

Carbon Fiber Upgrades And Individual Seats

In contrast, the design of the vehicle’s exterior is an understatement. A roof and fenders made of carbon, a hood built in the GTS carbon look, and a newly designed 3-part carbon front spoiler as well as a BMW CS rear spoiler and carbon diffuser are only noticeable on the Black Beauty when you take a closer look.

And there we are now with the interior. The Final Edition features four single seats based on BMW standard seats and consisting of CS components in the finest leather and Alcantara. The M2 logo lights up in all four seats and the seat heating also ensures a feeling of well-being in the rear.

The Alcantara goes perfectly with the BMW M2 CS steering wheel that has been garnished with blue M1 and M2 buttons. So there is some color to the otherwise cool interior with a lot of carbon fiber (door panels, strips and a complete center console).

Since this is a manual switch, the CAE company, which supplies the short shifter, ticked the “gear knob anoxat BLUE”. The pedals were also anodized blue.

For the LIGHTWEIGHT team, the Finale Edition is not the end of the F87 series. On the contrary; they are already looking forward to the next few years in which they can convert the small coupé faster, better and more individually and are talking about the M2 Competence Center in Sinn – Fleisbach.