BMW iX is the flagship electric crossover which has been in works in Munich since 2015. The BMW iX is the brand’s most impressive electric vehicle. It’s the first BMW EV to be built on a bespoke electric platform since the i3, it’s the most powerful EV it’s ever made, it has more range than any other electric BMW ever, and it’s the most luxurious one, too.

Electric Motors And Horsepower

Powering the BMW iX is the brand’s latest Gen5 electric drive unit. In this BMW iX xDrive50-spec, there are actually two drive units, one at the rear axle and one at the front. Each drive unit consists of the electric motor, the one-speed transmission, and all requisite electronics, all of which are packed into one compact unit.

The front motor outputs 268 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque while the rear motor delivers 335 hp and 295 lb-ft. The combined output is 516 hp and 564 lb-ft of torque. The weight distribution is nearly perfect: 48.2 / 51.8.

BMW also announced a range-topping, high-performance model, the BMW iX M60, which will pack 600 horsepower from dual motors. BMW didn’t announced the M60’s official range figure yet but it did say that the iX M60 should consume around 21 kWh per 100 km (62 miles), which equates to around 2.9 miles per kWh.

Electric Range And Charging Times

The estimated range of the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 is around 300 miles, thanks to a battery with a gross energy content of 111.5 kWh and a net energy content of 106.3 kWh. The BMW iX xDrive50 can also charge its high-voltage battery at up to 195 kW using a DC fast charger.

Plugging the BMW iX xDrive50 into a fast-charging station with 10 percent charge for example, enables its range to be increased by up to 90 miles in just ten minutes at 195 kW. Using the same fast charger, it would take less than 40 minutes to increase the high-voltage battery’s state of charge from 10 to 80 percent.

Performance And 0-62 mph

BMW of North America has just released the official 0-60 mph time for the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50. The new electric crossover runs the standard sprint in 4.4 seconds while having a top speed of 124 mph. The 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) is 4.6 seconds. The curb weight of the middle iX model measures in at 5,659 lbs. Another important metric in the life of a crossover/SUV is the payload. And in the case of the iX xDrive50, BMW published a figure of 1,054 lbs.

Release Date and Pricing

The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 will arrive in March 2022 in the United States and a few months before that in Europe. Production of the BMW iX is scheduled for November 2021 at the BMW Dingolfing Plant. In the U.S., the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 is priced at $82,300 plus $995 Destination Charge.

The BMW iX M60 is expected to arrive in 2022 as well and will likely be in the $90,000 range.