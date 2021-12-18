The new BMW i4 electric gran coupe is shaping up to be a high volume seller for the Bavarians. The Munich-based automaker announced new plans to increase production at its Munich Plant by adding one more Saturday shift. But we’re not here today to talk about production planning, but rather about a new color for the BMW i4. Most of the marketing photos showed the new i4 in either Mineral White or Portimao Blue, so when we come across a different shade, we certainly get excited.

Coming from the UK is a new set of photos showcasing the BMW i4 M50 in Dravit Grey. The dark gray paintwork is complemented by the M50-exclusive accents in Cerium Gray. This particular BMW i4 was also equipped with 20-inch double-spoke 868 M bi-color light alloy wheels, instead of the typical aero wheels we’ve seen so far. In addition, BMW also included a set of red brake calipers to go with the darker theme.

Dravit Grey is just one of the many different colors offered for the BMW i4. Customers around the world will have a choice between Alpine White, Mineral White, Black, Black Sapphire, Skyscraper Grey, Sunset Orange, Tanzanite Blue, San Remo Green, Aventurine Red, Brooklyn Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue. Some of those colors are specific to a model line – i440 vs. M50 – or even distributed by “accents”.

Inside things are a bit more diversified. You can order from a wide range of leather and Sensatec options, like the Vernasca Tacora Red, Black, Mocha, Oyster and Cognac, or the Sensatec Canberra Beige and Black, and perforated Tacora Red. The interior trims are a combination of fine-wood trim or aluminum. The wheel choices are equally exciting with no less than nine options, ranging from 17 to 19 inch. You can either get your typical BMW wheel design or the more aero-oriented look.

Despite the exciting colors and trim options, the BMW i4 stands out more due to its sheer performance. The BMW i4 comes in two flavors at launch; i4 40 and i4 M50. The former is rear-drive only with 335 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. The latter is all-wheel drive, with dual-motors, that makes 536 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque. Both cars use the same 81.5 net-energy battery pack but the former has around 300 miles of range, while the latter has around 245 miles of range.

Thanks to its all-wheel drive setup, the BMW i4 M50 can run from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 3.9 seconds, on par with the rear-wheel drive BMW M4 Competition. To see more photos of this BMW i4 M50 in Dravit Grey, click in the gallery below.