With manual and automatic transmissions, rear- and all-wheel drive, and an upcoming first-ever wagon version, the M3/M4 lineup is more diverse than ever. Even though convertibles have largely fallen out of favor in the latest couple of decades, BMW still believes there is a market big enough to justify full-fat M versions of certain droptops in its vast lineup.

The latest entry into Bavaria’s cabrio portfolio is the M4 Convertible with xDrive for the first time. Featured here is the hotter Competition model combining 503 horsepower with all-wheel drive and a folding fabric roof. We may be approaching the middle of December, but that hasn’t stopped YouTuber AutoTopNL from driving the potent BMW convertible with the top down to experience the open-air sensation even on a chilly day.

While some purists will scoff at the idea of an M4 with AWD, the video serves as a reminder of how a more optimal power distribution translates to better acceleration off the line. It’s especially true in this case taking into account the vehicle was equipped with winter tires, which are not ideal for maximum performance. Nevertheless, it managed to complete the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 3.46 seconds, an impressive feat given the official 3.7-second time (on summer tires) published by BMW.

With launch control activated, the BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive as it’s known by its full official name completed the quarter-mile run in 11.44 seconds at a trap speed of 119.6 mph (192.49 km/h). The driver continued to accelerate up until 155 mph (250 km/h) after hitting 124 mph (200 km/h) from a standstill in 12.15 seconds.

As impressive as the cabrio might be, we are patiently waiting for the M3 Touring scheduled to debut in 2022 with a likely similar performance. The wagon will be a tad heavier than the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe, meaning it will be closer in terms of weight to the convertible. The latter can be optionally equipped with an M Race Track Package that shaves off approximately 55 pounds (25 kilograms) courtesy of carbon-ceramic brakes, lighter alloy wheels, and bucket seats.

[Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube]