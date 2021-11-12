We all know the M5 CS is an absolute beast given its status of being BMW’s most powerful and quickest production car ever. However, it’s still a large and heavy sedan, so you’d assume it would not stand a chance against a fully fledged supercar, right? Not just any supercar, but the mighty Nissan GT-R. As if that wasn’t enough, Godzilla has been modified for more oomph.

Well, things are not always what they may seem at a first glance because the outcome of this drag race between the super sedan and the R35 might come as a surprise to some people. That said, it is worth pointing out the current GT-R is getting quite a bit long in the tooth as the current generation has been around for no fewer than 13 years.

At the end of the day, it’s a duel between a car that came out at the beginning of the year and one tracing its roots way back to 2008. You’d be right in saying the GT-R has the advantage on paper since it has both more horsepower and torque than the M5 CS. With 650 hp and 850 Nm (625 lb-ft) courtesy of a stage 5 kit from Swedish tuner JRM Racing, it has an advantage of 23hp and 100 Nm (72 lb-ft) over its adversary. Not only that, but the BMW is also a little bit heavier.

Nevertheless, we are still scratching our heads as to why the GT-R somehow lost the drag race, especially since it had a better start off the line. The M5 CS managed to recuperate the deficit right away and gradually improved its lead, ultimately winning the first duel. It was different in the roll race since the Japanese supercar took off like a rocket and it wasn’t until the cars reached higher speeds when the BMW gained most of the lost ground.

The fact Bavaria’s M5 CS can even play in the supercar league is an impressive feat and goes to show how a luxurious and high-tech large sedan that can comfortably seat four people can go up against a dedicated performance machine that used to rule the track not that long ago.

