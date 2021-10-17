During his trip to Germany, Achilles was lent a standard BMW M4 with a manual transmission, something he can’t get back home in the UK. For the UK market, BMW only offers Competition model, which are automatic-only. This allowed Achilles to properly test out a manual M4 for a bit, to get a feel for the differences between it and his G80 M3. In this new video, he not only tests the M4 on some nice, twisty German roads but he also takes it to the Nürburgring.

At the time of making this video, Achilles hadn’t been on the ‘Ring in years. So he had to sort of re-learn the track while also learning the car. While he owns a G80 M3 Competition, the standard M4 feels quite a bit different than the M3 Comp. However, one constant between both cars is the fact that they can both get a bit snappy. There’s a ton of mechanical grip in all M3/M4 models but they’re so torquey that they can easily overwhelm their rear tires, especially on a high-speed circuit like the Nürburgring.

While driving on the ‘Ring, you also must constantly be aware of your surroundings, as there are countless other cars that are typically faster than you are. So I can only imagine that it was a bit nerve-wracking to drive the ‘Ring for the first time in years while in a car that wasn’t his.

Still, I’m sure Achilles had a blast, both with the track and the car. The BMW M4 is a great driving car and getting to push it hard at the Nürburgring must have been a real thrill. It must have also bee interesting to test the manual version of the car, which is quite novel to UK customers, who are stuck with Competition-spec cars only.