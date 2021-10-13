It has become a sort of habit for car journalists to test out the claimed performance figures car manufacturers put out, in order to find the truth That’s because BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and many other car makers have been rather modest with their claims in more than one regard. They have been intentionally releasing conservative power figures that, in turn, have lead to conservative acceleration numbers.

The guys from CarWow proved that a number of times, especially with BMW models. From the BMW M5 to the BMW M3, they have repeatedly shown that the claimed figures posted by the Bavarian car maker are not exactly accurate. It’s not just Carwow, either. Several other publications have done the very same thing, using test data to prove modern cars are typically faster than claimed. In Carwow’s latest video, it was time for the BMW i4 M50 to take the same test.

According to BMW’s official claims, the first M-tuned electric car they ever made is supposed to do 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. That’s mainly thanks to the two electric motors it has, capable of delivering up to 536 horsepower and 795 Nm (586 lb-ft) of torque in Sport Boost mode for a short amount of time. Long enough for this test to take place. But what did Mat get on his trusty Vbox? Well, he was faster, of course, with a time of 3.6 seconds.

That’s not bad at all for a first attempt at a sort of electric sports car from BMW. What’s more, it’s on par with the 503 horsepower BMW M3 Competition. Albeit, the BMW was in rear-wheel drive guise when it was tested and chances are, the all-wheel drive model will be considerably faster. Even so, the i4 M50 is a rather heavy car and it still performs rather well. You can read all about it in our newest review.