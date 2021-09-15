The M Performance Parts catalog extends further into the deep BMW product lineup with the addition of the BMW i4 electric Gran Coupe model. Our photos from the BMW i4 Media Launch in Munich feature the i4 M50 with a series of aero and carbon fiber parts, along with exclusive wheels and special equipment. The extensive M Performance Parts offerings further enhance the sporty looks of the new electric vehicle which is based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

The carbon fiber parts for the BMW i4 include a Carbon Fiber Grille, Carbon Fiber Diffuser, Carbon Fiber Trunk Spoiler and a carbon fiber front splitter. Of course, the M carbon fiber mirror caps are also present on the BMW i4 M50. Another special eye-catcher is the roof fin made of carbon fiber as well.

There are also 20-inch light alloy wheels double-spoke 868 M Bicolor which go well with the red calipers of the M Performance Brakes. The wheels also feature a finish in Night Gold on the outer edge. For an even sportier side view, the M Performance stickers are also used in the lower area of ​​the doors. Inside, the usual suspects are present as well: an M Sports Steering Wheel with carbon fiber inserts, carbon fiber trim in the center console and on the dashboard, and a carbon fiber gear selector.

It’s unclear whether M Performance Parts are available for both models since the configurator only makes a reference to the BMW i4 M50. But it’s likely that just like all the other BMW models, the M Performance Parts will be widely available. The performance of the BMW i4 M50 also matches the visual presence. With the power of its two electric motors, the electric car accelerates from 0 to 100 in 3.9 seconds and is therefore on par with the BMW M4 G82. Especially with short intermediate sprints, the two electric motors with their system output of 544 hp offer an even more spontaneous and impressive acceleration experience.

[Photos: Fabian Kirchbauer]