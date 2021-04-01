A few weeks ago, BMW introduced their new electric crossovers under the iX badge. The BMW iX xDrive40 and xDrive50 will arrive later this year. The entry-level iX packs 70 kWh battery for a range of 400 km (249 miles) and 240 kW (300 horsepower). According to BMW, the xDrive40 will around six seconds to get from 0-60 mph. The middle model – iX xDrive50 – has two electric motors split among the two axles producing 70 kW (500 horsepower) and powered by a battery pack larger than 100 kWh.

With that large battery, though, the BMW iX is said to have a range of 600 km (373 miles) on the WLTP-cycle. For the U.S., BMW is claiming around 300 miles of range. The BMW iX xDrive50 is also said to have a 0-60 mph time of under five seconds, though BMW was again unspecific.

But there is one model that hasn’t been communicated yet. The top iX variant is rumored to be labeled as the BMW iX M60 and will likely arrive in 2022-2023. The M60 is tuned by the M Performance Automobile Division so it’s expected to have a more aggressive bodystyle, along with some ride improvements. The power output is also the highest of the range, for a rumored 560 horsepower. This will be BMW M’s second-tuned electric car, after the upcoming BMW i4 M50.

In terms of charging, all BMW iX models will have 200 kW charging speed on compatible DC fast chargers. At the moment, that’s faster than anything except the fastest of Teslas. At that speed, the BMW iX can go from 10-80 percent battery in just 40 minutes. There’s also a quick ten-minute fast charge, that can quickly 120 km (75 miles) of charge to the BMW iX xDrive50 or 90 km (56 miles) to the xDrive40.

Some of the cooler features available on the BMW iX will be the massive panoramic sunroof, which will be the largest sunroof fitted to any BMW model and will also come with electrostatic shading. There will also be a Bowers & Wilkins 4D surround sound system, with thirty speakers, eight of which are in the car’s headrests. Being 4D, there are also magnetically controlled shakers in the front seats.

Autonomous driving Level 2+ is likely to be onboard as well, but BMW has been quiet on the front over the last few months. Level 3 and 4 are rumored to still be ways out.

As for pricing, in Germany, the BMW iX xDrive40 will start at 77,300 EUR, though BMW didn’t announce pricing for the xDrive50 model in its home market just yet. In the U.S. market, though, pricing for the BMW iX xDrive50 will begin in the mid-$80,000 range. Naturally, the BMW iX M60 will add a decent premium over the xDrive50 models.