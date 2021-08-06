Japanese tuner 3D Design has just unveiled a new range of aftermarket parts for the popular BMW X7 SUV. The luxury seven-seater is just weeks away from a major facelift, but that won’t stop aftermarket companies from developing new products. Their BMW X7 – painted in Alpine White – receives only a couple of visual upgrades, but enough to spice up the looks of the luxury SUV.

At the front, 3D Design created a new urethane front spoiler which is painted in the Alpine White body color. The goal is to further enhance the aggressive and dynamic look of the M Sport Package which already stands out with its massive air intakes. The design of the front spoiler also features four small air inlets below the central air inlet which clearly distinguish it from the series. The rear-end has also been enhanced, thanks to a roof spoiler which not only improves the aerodynamics of this massive SUV, but also adds a bit of flair to a fairly flat rear-end.

The X7 model in question received no power upgrades. So the BMW X7 xDrive35d uses a 3.0 liter six-cylinder diesel turbo making 265 horsepower and 620 Nm / 457 ft-lb. It’s essentially the same model as the X7 xDrive30d sold in other parts of the world.

When it arrives this year, the 2022 BMW X7 Facelift will bring some noticeable exterior changes. For months we’ve been hearing about split headlights, for both the X7 LCI and the new 7 Series, and based on recent spy photos, that’s exactly what we will get. The new headlights are also quite a bit lower on the face of the X7, sitting below the top of the wheel arches. The old headlights sit above the wheel arches. Not only that but the headlights seem a bit thicker than the outgoing car’s slimmer lamps.

Out back, very little seems changed, though that’s sort of par for the course, with BMW LCI updates: the front end gets a big change and the back end barely changes at all. But for now, let’s take a look at some photos of this BMW X7 by 3D Design: