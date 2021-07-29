BMW will debut one of their newest electric cars in early 2022. The BMW i4 electric Gran Coupe will join the flagship EV BMW iX in providing customers the next-generation of electro-mobility from Munich. For starters, the new BMW i4 is available in two power versions. The i4 eDrive40, boasting the classic rear-wheel drive architecture, will deliver 250 kW/340 hp and a range of up to 590 kilometers (367 miles) in the WLTP cycle.
The top of the range model is the i4 M50, the first-ever purely electric performance model from the BMW M GmbH division, featuring the xDrive all-wheel drive chassis, an increased output of 400 kW/544 hp and a range of up to 510 kilometers (317 miles) in the WLTP cycle.
Today, courtesy of BMW Sweden, we also get to see, for the first time, some of the M Performance Parts which will be available for the i4. The online configurator reveals a series of carbon fiber parts, among many others:
- Carbon Fibr Grille
- Carbon Fiber Diffuser
- Carbon Fiber Trunk Spoiler
- M Sport Steering Wheel
- Carbon Fiber Gear Selector
- 20 inch Gold-painted wheel
It’s unclear whether M Performance Parts are available for both models since the configurator only makes a reference to the BMW i4 M50. But it’s likely that just like all the other BMW models, the M Performance Parts will be widely available.
Furthermore, the online visualizer also lists an extensive list of exterior colors:
- Black uni
- Alpine White uni
- Sapphire Black metallic
- Mineral White metallic
- Sunset Orange metallic
- San Remo Green metallic
- Skyscrapper Grey metallic
- M Portimao Blue metallic (exclusively for M Sport/i4 M50 models)
- M Brooklyn Grey metallic (exclusively for M Sport/i4 M50 models)
- BMW Individual Dravit Grey metallic
- BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue metallic
- BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic
- BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue metallic (exclusively for the i4 M50 model)
The upholstery offering is equally impressive with a lot of leather and Sensatec options:
- Alcantara/Sensatec Black combination with blue contrast stitching
- Sensatec Canberra Beige/Black perforated eco-leather
- Sensatec Canberra Beige/Canberra Beige perforated eco-leather
- Sensatec Cognac/Black perforated eco-leather
- Sensatec Tacora Red/Black perforated eco-leather
- Sensatec Black perforated eco-leather
- Vernasca Cognac leather
- Vernasca Black leather
- Vernasca Black leather with blue contrast stitching
- Vernasca Oyster leather
- Vernasca Mokka leather
- Vernasca Tacora Red leather
According to unofficial sources, the number of BMW i4 pre-orders is exceeding the BMW iX, which granted costs a lot more. At the moment, you can pre-order both versions of the BMW i4; the i4 40 and the i4 M50. The former starts at $55,400 and the latter starts at $65,900, which makes even the fastest version of the i4 quite a bit cheaper than the BMW iX which starts at $83,200.