BMW will debut one of their newest electric cars in early 2022. The BMW i4 electric Gran Coupe will join the flagship EV BMW iX in providing customers the next-generation of electro-mobility from Munich. For starters, the new BMW i4 is available in two power versions. The i4 eDrive40, boasting the classic rear-wheel drive architecture, will deliver 250 kW/340 hp and a range of up to 590 kilometers (367 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

The top of the range model is the i4 M50, the first-ever purely electric performance model from the BMW M GmbH division, featuring the xDrive all-wheel drive chassis, an increased output of 400 kW/544 hp and a range of up to 510 kilometers (317 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

Today, courtesy of BMW Sweden, we also get to see, for the first time, some of the M Performance Parts which will be available for the i4. The online configurator reveals a series of carbon fiber parts, among many others:

Carbon Fibr Grille

Carbon Fiber Diffuser

Carbon Fiber Trunk Spoiler

M Sport Steering Wheel

Carbon Fiber Gear Selector

20 inch Gold-painted wheel

It’s unclear whether M Performance Parts are available for both models since the configurator only makes a reference to the BMW i4 M50. But it’s likely that just like all the other BMW models, the M Performance Parts will be widely available.

Furthermore, the online visualizer also lists an extensive list of exterior colors:

Black uni

Alpine White uni

Sapphire Black metallic

Mineral White metallic

Sunset Orange metallic

San Remo Green metallic

Skyscrapper Grey metallic

M Portimao Blue metallic (exclusively for M Sport/i4 M50 models)

M Brooklyn Grey metallic (exclusively for M Sport/i4 M50 models)

BMW Individual Dravit Grey metallic

BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue metallic

BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue metallic (exclusively for the i4 M50 model)

The upholstery offering is equally impressive with a lot of leather and Sensatec options:

Alcantara/Sensatec Black combination with blue contrast stitching

Sensatec Canberra Beige/Black perforated eco-leather

Sensatec Canberra Beige/Canberra Beige perforated eco-leather

Sensatec Cognac/Black perforated eco-leather

Sensatec Tacora Red/Black perforated eco-leather

Sensatec Black perforated eco-leather

Vernasca Cognac leather

Vernasca Black leather

Vernasca Black leather with blue contrast stitching

Vernasca Oyster leather

Vernasca Mokka leather

Vernasca Tacora Red leather

According to unofficial sources, the number of BMW i4 pre-orders is exceeding the BMW iX, which granted costs a lot more. At the moment, you can pre-order both versions of the BMW i4; the i4 40 and the i4 M50. The former starts at $55,400 and the latter starts at $65,900, which makes even the fastest version of the i4 quite a bit cheaper than the BMW iX which starts at $83,200.