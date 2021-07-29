BMW will debut one of their newest electric cars in early 2022. The BMW i4 electric Gran Coupe will join the flagship EV BMW iX in providing customers the next-generation of electro-mobility from Munich. For starters, the new BMW i4 is available in two power versions. The i4 eDrive40, boasting the classic rear-wheel drive architecture, will deliver 250 kW/340 hp and a range of up to 590 kilometers (367 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

The top of the range model is the i4 M50, the first-ever purely electric performance model from the BMW M GmbH division, featuring the xDrive all-wheel drive chassis, an increased output of 400 kW/544 hp and a range of up to 510 kilometers (317 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

bmw i4 m performance parts 01 830x468

Today, courtesy of BMW Sweden, we also get to see, for the first time, some of the M Performance Parts which will be available for the i4. The online configurator reveals a series of carbon fiber parts, among many others:

  • Carbon Fibr Grille
  • Carbon Fiber Diffuser
  • Carbon Fiber Trunk Spoiler
  • M Sport Steering Wheel
  • Carbon Fiber Gear Selector
  • 20 inch Gold-painted wheel

It’s unclear whether M Performance Parts are available for both models since the configurator only makes a reference to the BMW i4 M50. But it’s likely that just like all the other BMW models, the M Performance Parts will be widely available.

bmw i4 m performance parts 03 830x468

Furthermore, the online visualizer also lists an extensive list of exterior colors:

  • Black uni
  • Alpine White uni
  • Sapphire Black metallic
  • Mineral White metallic
  • Sunset Orange metallic
  • San Remo Green metallic
  • Skyscrapper Grey metallic
  • M Portimao Blue metallic (exclusively for M Sport/i4 M50 models)
  • M Brooklyn Grey metallic (exclusively for M Sport/i4 M50 models)
  • BMW Individual Dravit Grey metallic
  • BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue metallic
  • BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic
  • BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue metallic (exclusively for the i4 M50 model)

The upholstery offering is equally impressive with a lot of leather and Sensatec options:

  • Alcantara/Sensatec Black combination with blue contrast stitching
  • Sensatec Canberra Beige/Black perforated eco-leather
  • Sensatec Canberra Beige/Canberra Beige perforated eco-leather
  • Sensatec Cognac/Black perforated eco-leather
  • Sensatec Tacora Red/Black perforated eco-leather
  • Sensatec Black perforated eco-leather
  • Vernasca Cognac leather
  • Vernasca Black leather
  • Vernasca Black leather with blue contrast stitching
  • Vernasca Oyster leather
  • Vernasca Mokka leather
  • Vernasca Tacora Red leather

According to unofficial sources, the number of BMW i4 pre-orders is exceeding the BMW iX, which granted costs a lot more. At the moment, you can pre-order both versions of the BMW i4; the i4 40 and the i4 M50. The former starts at $55,400 and the latter starts at $65,900, which makes even the fastest version of the i4 quite a bit cheaper than the BMW iX which starts at $83,200.