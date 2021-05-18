Ahead of the June 1 launch, the new BMW i4 M50 shows up once again on the Interwebs. U.S. BMW dealerships are apparently holding meetings this week in regards to the new iX and i4 electric vehicles, so we can say with certainty that this is an official image of the i4. Yet, it’s not the first time we’re seeing the i4 M50 top model. BMW gave us an early look at the M Performance all-electric Gran Coupe back in April, but that model was painted in Alpine White.

As expected, the i4 gets the typical M Sport bits, starting with an aggressive front bumper complemented by large air curtains. In the back you can also see the sculpted and dynamic diffuser adorned with blue accents, typical to a BMW i car. The M Sport package is likely going to be available for all three i4 models, including for the i4 eDrive35 and i4 eDrive40. So far, BMW has only confirmed one i4 – the M50 – but our sources are confident that two rear-wheel driven i4 models will follow also.

The BMW i4 model line will cover driving ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) and up to 300 miles (EPA). With a power output of up to 390kW / 530HP, the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in around 4 seconds. The eDrive35 and eDrive40 models will likely come with lower outputs and slightly reduced all-electric range, below that of the i4 M50 (possibly around 450 km – 500 km).

BMW has yet to reveal the pricing of the new i4 family, but we expect models to range from mid $50,000 to $70,000, depending on spec and standard features. We will have a new report on the BMW i4 in the upcoming days – including some exclusive footage – so stay tuned and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel! Scroll through the Instagram post below to see the BMW i4 M50.