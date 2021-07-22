There have been numerous reports about a possible BMW M4 CSL happening and so far the German company has been mum on the topic. We’ve even see prototypes of the car out testing on the Nurburgring but so far, there hasn’t even been a hint of confirmation from Munich. Nevertheless, various sources have been offering tidbits of info and now we have another report.

One very accurate insider claims that the upcoming model will have some interesting specs. We already know that the special version will come with the same S58 engine under the hood, but the 3-liter straight six mill will apparently make 540 HP in the M4 CSL, a bump of 30 HP compared to the Competition model. That seems accurate, judging by what we’ve seen on other special edition models in the past, which also had small increases in power.

Furthermore, there will be plenty of weight-saving measures deployed and the CSL is expected to stay true to its name with a lightweight construction. To do that, a lot of carbon fiber will be used, nearly everywhere possible. This is shaping up to be quite the looker. On top of that, according to the same report, the M4 CSL will be offered solely in rear-wheel drive guise and that’s the biggest surprise of all.

There’s no mention as to what kind of gearbox will be made available though, keeping us all on the edge of our seats. Right now, both choices are possible, but we’re pretty sure die hard fans will be wanting a manual. Nevertheless, if recent history is anything to go by, we’re inclined to bet on an automatic being used, with the same setup as the first M3 and M4 models made this year, sending the power to the rear wheels alone.

One thing’s for certain though: production will kick off in July 2022, just in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW’s M division.

[Top Render: @futurecarsnow]