Like the BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion editions, the new BMW X7 edition Frozen Black also features several touches by the BMW Individual, starting with the special paint finish. Several other design details are included in this special edition X7 with the sole purpose to enhance the overall blacked-out theme.

For example, the BMW M Sport brake calipers of the edition-specific, 22-inch BMW Individual Y-spoke 758 I alloy wheels in Orbit Grey matte are finished in high gloss black. These design elements are combined with the M Sport Package and the M High Gloss Shadow Line with extended options.

The interior of the BMW X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic provides for an elegantly discreet atmosphere thanks to the M Alcantara Anthracite roof liner, the glass application Crafted Clarity and sun-protection glass. All of these turn the BMW X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic into one of the most exclusive seven-seater SUVs you can order today.

Market launch starts in August 2021 and prices in Germany starts at 108,700 Euros.