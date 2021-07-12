The popular BMW X5 and X6 Sports Activity Vehicles get an interesting upgrade through a limited edition series. The BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion editions will arrive this year with a striking combination of black and red colors. The double kidney grille of both models feature red bars which create an effective contrast to the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic.

Red Kidney Grilles

On the BMW X6 Black Vermilion, the red kidney slats are paired with the Iconic Glow feature. The M headlights Shadow Line with BMW laser light, including accented lighting with blue X signature, complete the distinctive look of the front end.

Other standard features include the M high-gloss Shadow Line with extended options, along with Orbit Grey matte painted 22-inch, double-spoke 742 M light alloy wheels. A set of red high-gloss M Sport brake calipers are unique to this package.

BMW Individual Inside The Cabin

The interior of the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion editions include the M Alcantara Anthracite roof liner. A finely crafted Edition logo on the cupholder cover in BMW Individual black piano finish emphasizes the limited model’s exclusiveness.

The glass application Crafted Clarity on the iDrive Controller, the automatic gear selector and Start/Stop button, as well as the BMW Individual precious wood interior trim Fineline Black with aluminum inlays provide additional sophisticated accents.

The black/red theme continues with the BMW Individual full leather trim Merino Black which is enhanced by edition-specific red contrast stitching for both the driver’s seat and front passenger seat. Inside the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, the red accents are also to be found on the rear seats. Likewise, the edging on both the front and rear floor mats is finished in red.

Only 350 Units For U.S. Market

All three edition models go on sale with all engines available for each of their original models. The two special edition Black Vermilion can be ordered with immediate effect, with the European market launch beginning in August 2021. Prices in Germany start at 93,200 Euros for the BMW X5 Black Vermilion and 100,700 Euros for the BMW X6 Black Vermilion.

The U.S. production is scheduled for September – December 2021 but will only include the BMW X5 Black Vermilion with the xDrive40i model. Approximately 350 units are reserved for the U.S. market with an MSRP of $82,300 plus $995 Destination.

BMW X5 Black Vermilion

BMW X6 Black Vermilion