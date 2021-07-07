Just a few months ago MINI announced the introduction of a new Multitone Roof option for its hardtop models (both the 3-door and 5-door). Now, the same option is available for the MINI Clubman as well, if you’re interested. The option will carry a price increase for the cars fitted with it, but it also makes a huge difference in the way your daily driver looks at the end of the day.

The Multitone Roof is done using a complex painting procedure available at the MINI Oxford plant. This technique is known as wet-on-wet painting and creates a roof with a gradient finish. Basically, the roof starts with one color and ends with another, with an extra layer in between them. From the dark San Marino Blue in the front section of the vehicle’s roof, the color scheme gently transitions to the lighter shade of Pearly Aqua, then just as smoothly to Jet Black in the rear section.

The unique aesthetic created by this color gradient is easily recognizable. The color scheme of the Multitone Roof forms an interplay that mixes well with almost all the body paint finishes available for the MINI 3-door, the MINI 5-door and the MINI Clubman.

It is therefore available in combination with all exterior colors with the exception of the Chili Red uni and British Racing Green metallic variants as well as the Indian Summer Red metallic available for the MINI Clubman.

In order to complete the Multitone Roof, a certain process has to be followed. The light color Pearly Aqua is first applied to the roof while San Marino Blue is applied to the front of the roof and Jet Black to the rear in the following steps. The innovative painting process is fully integrated into the automated production process at the MINI plant in Oxford.

Nevertheless, slight deviations in the color pattern occur due to changing environmental conditions, so you could say each MINI with the Multitone Roof is unique.