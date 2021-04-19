The BMW i4 M Sport celebrates its official world premiere at the Auto Shanghai 2021, along with the iX electric crossover. This is the first time that BMW is showcasing the i4 with an M Sport Package, a preview of the BMW i4 M50. As expected, the i4 gets the typical M Sport bits, starting with an aggressive front bumper complemented by large air curtains. In the back you can also see the sculpted and dynamic diffuser adorned with blue accents, typical to a BMW i car.

The M Sport package is likely going to be available for all three i4 models, including for the i4 eDrive35 and i4 eDrive40. So far, BMW has only confirmed one i4 – the M50 – but our sources are confident that two rear-wheel driven i4 models will follow also.

The BMW i4 model line will cover driving ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) and up to 300 miles (EPA). With a power output of up to 390kW / 530HP the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in around 4 seconds. The eDrive35 and eDrive40 models will likely come with lower outputs and slightly reduced all-electric range, below that of the i4 M50 (possibly around 450 km – 500 km).

For customers in China, the BMW i4 will not be the only premium sedan with an electric drive. There are rumors around a new BMW i3 based on the 3 Series long version. The electric 3 Series could offer significantly more space than the i4 Gran Coupe, but in return, it will have a less adventurous design.

BMW has yet to name the pricing of the new i4 family, but we expect models to range from mid $50,000 to $70,000, depending on spec and standard features.