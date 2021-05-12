This new G80 BMW M3 hails from Germany carrying one of the most exquisite colors from BMW Individual: Java Green. The vibrant green was previously seen on many BMWs, from the iconic 1M to the M2 and M5. So it comes as no surprise that more M cars continue to use it.

Next on the list of upgrades are a series of M Performance Parts. Th list starts with a large fixed rear wing, new side skirts, a new lower front lip, a rear diffuser, and some canards on the front bumper. This G80 M3 in Java Green also wears BMW’s Style 763M wheels with a black finish. Viewed from the side, you can also spot the M Performance carbon air breathers and M Performance carbon side skirt trims.

Sebastian Haberkorn @haberkornphotography

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper tuning project without some special upgraded brakes. Directly derived from the BMW Motorsport long-distance brake pads, M Performance sports brake pads guarantee shorter braking distances, better response characteristics and high thermal resistance. They also look quite cool with red calipers.

Sebastian Haberkorn @haberkornphotography

The ride quality gets upgraded as well. The M Performance sports suspension was developed and tuned on various different racetracks. The coilover suspension permits an infinitely variable reduction of ride height of between five and twenty millimeters (recommended lowering -10 mm vs. the M base model).

Sebastian Haberkorn @haberkornphotography

There is only one photo of the interior, but we already know what options you can order. For example, if money no object, you can go for the M Performance Pro steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara. In addition to the standard leather-covered steering wheel trim, the optional M Performance steering wheel trim Carbon/Alcantara and, optionally, the M Performance steering wheel Carbon/Leather each with M Performance lettering are available.

[Photos: Sebastian Haberkorn @haberkornphotography for BMW Germany]

 