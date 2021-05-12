This new G80 BMW M3 hails from Germany carrying one of the most exquisite colors from BMW Individual: Java Green. The vibrant green was previously seen on many BMWs, from the iconic 1M to the M2 and M5. So it comes as no surprise that more M cars continue to use it.

Next on the list of upgrades are a series of M Performance Parts. Th list starts with a large fixed rear wing, new side skirts, a new lower front lip, a rear diffuser, and some canards on the front bumper. This G80 M3 in Java Green also wears BMW’s Style 763M wheels with a black finish. Viewed from the side, you can also spot the M Performance carbon air breathers and M Performance carbon side skirt trims.

Read Also: BMW M4 G82 in Fire Orange

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper tuning project without some special upgraded brakes. Directly derived from the BMW Motorsport long-distance brake pads, M Performance sports brake pads guarantee shorter braking distances, better response characteristics and high thermal resistance. They also look quite cool with red calipers.

The ride quality gets upgraded as well. The M Performance sports suspension was developed and tuned on various different racetracks. The coilover suspension permits an infinitely variable reduction of ride height of between five and twenty millimeters (recommended lowering -10 mm vs. the M base model).

There is only one photo of the interior, but we already know what options you can order. For example, if money no object, you can go for the M Performance Pro steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara. In addition to the standard leather-covered steering wheel trim, the optional M Performance steering wheel trim Carbon/Alcantara and, optionally, the M Performance steering wheel Carbon/Leather each with M Performance lettering are available.

To see more photos of the car, click in the gallery below:

[Photos: Sebastian Haberkorn @haberkornphotography for BMW Germany]