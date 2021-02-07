Courtesy of Sebastian Haberkorn at @haberkornphotography, we bring you today some exclusive images of the new 2021 BMW M3 Sedan featured in the Java Green Metallic color. The Java Green BMW Individual Color first appeared in 2011 along with the BMW 1M.

Since we’ve seen several BMWs with the same paint job which stands out in a sea of black, silver and white colors. The green paint stands out with its metallic composition and a calmer, softer green, which also emphasizes the design lines of the new M3 Sedan.

While many of us already associate the G80 M3 with the Isle of Man Green launch color and the G82 M4 with the Sao Paulo Yellow, the exterior color palette for the two new M brothers is quite extensive and diversified:

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

The BMW Individual program is quite extensive also with colors like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more. Of course, additional exterior colors can be ordered from the BMW Individual catalog.

In the case of this G80 M3, the Java Green is paired with an all-black interior treatment, starting with the carbon fiber bucket seats and ending with the trim. Aside from this combo, customers can order the Silverstone/Black with accents in Anthracite, Kyalami Orange/Black with accents in Black and Yas Marina Blue/Black with accents in Yellow.

But after countless months of teasers, previews and tons of static videos, soon we will get to see the first test drives of the G80 M3 and G82 M4. The embargo should lift off in early March and as always, we will bring you some exclusive footage. In the mean time, enjoy the photo gallery below and also our latest BMW M3/M4 videos: