At today’s BMW Group Annual Conference the upcoming BMW i4 was revealed. “With its sporty looks, best in class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales.

The BMW i4 is a fully electric 4 door Gran Coupé and will enter the market during the course of 2021, including a BMW M Performance model. The BMW i4 model line will be available in different versions covering ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) and up to 300 miles* (EPA). With a power output of up to 390kW / 530HP the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in around 4 seconds.

BMW won’t yet reveal the naming convention and full details, but we’ve already learned in the past that the i4 will be available in three power versions: eDrive35, eDrive40 (both with exclusive rear-wheel drive) and the range-topping M50 (available exclusively with xDrive and specific M Performance individualization).

The eDrive35 and eDrive40 models will likely come with lower outputs and slightly reduced all-electric range, below that of the i4 M50 (possibly around 450 km – 500 km). As expected, the new i4 is basically a G26 4 Series Gran Coupe with BMW i vibes and traits. The distinctive, upright, intelligent kidney grille is there, also proudly featuring the BMW i logo on the left unit. The front bumper is minimalistic and aerodynamically optimized.