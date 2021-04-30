BMW Motorsport continues its testing trials of the M4 GT3 with a new trip to the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife. The next-gen BMW racing car is put through its pace on the “Green Hell” before it joins racing championships in 2022. BMW works drivers Augusto Farfus (BRA) and Jens Klingmann (GER) shared driving duties. Thursday’s testing focused on gaining initial experience on the most challenging racetrack in the world, especially with regard to the durability of components under extreme levels of stress imposed by the Nordschleife and driving behavior in those very specific series of corners. First impressions were very positive for the drivers.

Based on the new G82 M4 Coupe, the GT3-spec car will begin racing for BMW and private teams in 2022. This will be an important model for the motorsport efforts of BMW, as it is going to replace the aging BMW M6 GT3 as well as the Z4 GT3 once it comes out, becoming virtually BMW’s only proposition in this segment.

It will be a long-awaited retirement for the M6 GT3 which has been used in various events since 2016, winning the Spa-Franchorchamps 24 hours during its debut year, only to surpass this success with a double victory two years later. It was confirmed a few months ago that the M4 GT3 is powered by a newly developed straight six-cylinder twin-turbo engine. The engine generates more than 500 hp.

Further testing has been scheduled and the BMW M4 GT3 will return to the Nürburgring Nordschleife at the start of June. Ahead of the 24-hour race, the new BMW M Motorsport flagship will be introduced to the public for the first time. Over the course of the year, the BMW M4 GT3 will also have the opportunity to make its first test appearances under race conditions in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

The special characteristics of the over 20 kilometres of the Nürburgring Nordschleife make it the perfect testing ground for the development of new race cars. It is a very long track with plenty of options, and its combination of high speeds, fast corners and significant climbs and descents provide everything that BMW M Motorsport engineers require for comprehensive vehicle testing. A race car that emerges from testing on the Nordschleife is well prepared to take on all other racetracks.