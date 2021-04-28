The global rollout of the new BMW M3 and M4 continue and today, we’re stopping in Poland. The local BMW branch hosted a press event where the guest of honors were a Toronto Red M4 G82 and a Tanzanite Blue M3 G80. These are arguably some of the best paintworks in the new color palette which is already quite extensive and intriguing.

From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there. Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition). Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey.

The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with colors like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more. The beautiful shade of blue can also be seen in the images below giving the M3 a subdued, yet elegant and sporty look.

It’s an understatement to say that BMW went all in with the new M3 and M4. The controversial kidney grille was paired with two exquisite launch colors: Isle Man of Green and Sao Pauolo Yellow. Both paint jobs give a unique character to the cars, while enhancing their dynamic lines. But, of course, it’s the darker colors that seem to work best with the oversized kidney grille, hence our preference for a black or dark blue shade.

Whey they go on sale in Summer 2021, the new BMW M3 and M4 will have a slightly higher price than the F80/F82 generation. The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4.

Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. An all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 will arrive in late 2021, and naturally, at a higher price point.

[Photos: BMW Poland]

BMW M3 in Tanzanite Blue and M4 in Toronto Red

BMW M3 Tanzanite Blue

BMW M4 Toronto Red