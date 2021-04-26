We recently went to the BMW Performance Center in South Carolina to sample the all-new BMW M3 and M4. And since no M car can go untested without a trip to the skidpad, we paired up with BMW Driving Instructors to learn how the new BMW M Drift Analyzer works. In this video, you get to see not only a lot of drifting action, but also a deep and detailed review of the M Drift Analyzer. Donnie Isley was our driving instructor for the day, so we made sure to ask enough questions in order to fully understand the capabilities of the M Drift Analyzer. There are quite a few tips in this video, along with some perfect drifts. As you’d expect from BMW Driving Instructors.

For the new BMW M3 and M4, the M Drift Analyzer is a new cool, exciting and interesting feature, which actually measures and scores your drifts. The M Drift Analyzer works by actually measuring your drift; the length of time, distance, and even the slip angle; then giving it a score out of five stars. Of course, the M Drift Analyzer should be used mostly, if not exclusively, on track or an abandoned airfield where there is plenty of room for errors. Safety of the driver should be the main focus!

It’s also important to note that there are plenty of warnings embedded in the iDrive sub-menus before you reach the Drift Analyzer in the first place. You have to deactivate the DSC completely and take a few extra steps as well to engage it. Hopefully, that will be enough to make people think twice before risking life. Take a look at the video below and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel since we have a few surprises in store for you!