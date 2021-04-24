BMW sells a lot of Individual-painted M cars in the middle east, with BMW Abu Dhabi Motors being a dealership famous for having some of the most fantastically-spec’d Bimmers on sale. So it’s only fitting that BMW Group Middle East recently held an M Day event at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi, with a bunch of BMW Individual colored BMW M3 and M4 models. When us ‘Mericans go to a press launch, the color palette is typically that of a newspaper’s, so we’re kind of jealous that members of media were able to go and drive these wonderfully colored M cars.

They were some great ones at the event, too, not just your typical Frozen Blacks (though, that was there, too). Among the Individual painted cars were Verde Mantis, Mint, Atlantis Blau Metallic, and Twilight Purple Metallic. There were some more subtle colors as well, such as Fashion Grey and British Racing Green. It never fails to amaze me to see how good BMWs — German-designed cars — often look in British Racing Green.

The cars on hand were all Competition models, both the BMW M3 and BMW M4. Which means they all had the uprated version of their 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, making 503 horsepower (510 PS) and 442 lb-ft of torque (600 Nm). All engines were mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, as all Competition models are, and rear-wheel drive. While the BMW M3 and M4 will be getting xDrive all-wheel drive, a first for an M3/M4 model, it’s not yet available so the cars in these photos were rear-drive models.

We love when we get to see really interesting BMW Individual colors and those in these photos are fantastic. Despite usually preferring darker colors on the new M3 and M4 (so as to hide the grille as much as possible), I actually really like the Mint color, as it shows off the body lines well and gives it a funny Miami Vice vibe to it. I also really like the Twilight Purple, as it reminds me of the Techno-Violet E36 M3s of my youth.