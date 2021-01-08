You don’t need some outlandish BMW M car to buy 3D Design aftermarket parts. In fact, you can have one of the more common and pedestrian BMWs on the market and still buy some 3D Design parts, further enhancing its style, such as the BMW X5 xDrive40i.

This very specific BMW X5 xDrive40i has been fitted with 3D Design parts and is currently up for sale at Abu Dhabi Motors and it proves that some aftermarket parts can really improve the look of even normal Bimmers. There are only a few exterior mods done to this specific car but it looks fantastic because of them. For instance, it gets a new lower front lip, some side skirts and a new roof spoiler. Those might be subtle mods but they make a big difference.

Moving on from the 3D Design parts, the interior of this BMW X5 is gorgeous. It features coffee leather and some of the prettiest wood trim we’ve ever seen on a BMW. The combination of the two-tone coffee/black leather and light wood grain trim make it incredibly luxurious looking. It makes you want to recline those seats and take a nap. Lovely.

What’s special about this car is that it proves you can make even a BMW X5 xDrive40i feel special. It might not be the most exciting of X5s on the market but it’s still a great car and some subtle mods can make it stand out from the crowd. Plus, in reality, the xDrive40i is really all anyone needs. Its 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 (B58) makes 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque but that’s more than enough. Anyone that’s driven the X5 xDrive40i knows that it’s quicker than its power suggests.

So if you’re looking to get into an X5 but are worried that you can’t afford a top-of-the-line model, fret not. You can get the humble six-cylinder version, with a few mods, and have an outstanding everyday luxury SUV.

[Source: Bimmertoday]