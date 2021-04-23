Since the debut of the new BMW M3, we’ve seen it compared to just about each and every one of its competitors. This new video from The Straight Pipes, though, gives us a new comparison, one we haven’t seen before, so it’s certainly worth checking out. In this video, the standard M3, with a manual transmission, takes on a Lexus RCF Track Edition.

Okay, so it’s not a perfect apples-to-apples comparison. The BMW M3 is a four-door sedan with a manual transmission, while the RCF is a two-door coupe with an automatic transmission. They admittedly both make very similar power; the M3 makes 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, while the RCF makes 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft; but they do so in very different ways. The BMW M3 is powered by a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, while the Lexus gets a good old fashioned 5.0 liter naturally-aspirated V8.

This is actually one of the more interesting comparisons we’ve seen with the new M3. Not only are both cars so different but they’re better than each other at different things. For instance, the BMW M3 is quicker in the real world, due to its flat turbocharged torque curve. While the RCF is far more charismatic, due to its incredible V8 engine. To be honest, as much as I love BMW’s S58 engine, I’d throw it in a dumpster for Lexus’ 5.0 liter V8, which sounds better than most other production engines on the planet and features a beautifully linear powerband.

Interestingly, the Lexus actually looks better, too. The BMW M3 is the better looking of the new M siblings but the RCF is just a bit better looking. What’s ironic is that Lexus used to be mocked for its massive grilles, especially by BMW fans, but now it’s the BMW with the more egregious grille.

On both the road and the track, though, the BMW is the better driving car. It’s more capable, more nimble, and, ultimately, faster because of it.

Both cars are obscenely expensive, though. The Lexus RCF Track Edition is admittedly a special edition model, more akin to something like a BMW M4 CS, but it’s still absurd, costing well over $100,000. However, the standard M3 in this test was over $90,000 Canadian, which is just far too much for an M3 that isn’t even a special model.

So which car is best? Watch the video to find out.