The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the best selling products ever released by ultra-luxurious British car maker. From the get go it was created as a vehicle that would allow you to go anywhere in absolute comfort, and effortless. But it can do far more than that. After introducing the Viewing Suite back when the Cullinan was initially unveiled – a set of seats that can fold under the boot floor at the touch of a button – the Goodwood engineers are now introducing a new Bespoke feature for the Cullinan, the Recreation Module. This is basically a motorized drawer cassette designed to fit securely and invisibly into the luggage compartment floor of Cullinan.

Just like the Viewing Suite, at the touch of a button, you can open or close this drawer which can be tailored to contain whatever you want it to, depending on your passions. It can hold equipment, accessories and everything in between, according to your specifications and passions. To be more precise, the available room adds up to 48 liters under there and you can choose your personal design for it, from what it should contain, to the colors and materials used.

It is also versatile, as you can get different combinations as well. For example, a Cullinan client could devise three individual Recreation Modules for shooting, skiing and photography equipment, then select and install the appropriate unit prior to departure. One such early model was done back in 2019, when the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan was used for a special shoot in Los Angeles. That car had one such compartment for the equipment needed for the job, as you can see in the photo gallery below.