The Rolls-Royce Cullinan was seen by many as a sellout from the beloved British company. A ‘high-riding’ model was perceived as blasphemy, even though Rolls-Royce cars did actually make go-anywhere-style automobiles early in the 20th century, when roads where were sometimes a scarce luxury. Today, the Cullinan is one of the best-selling models in Rolls-Royce’s range and that should be enough to tell you this was yet another winning bet from Goodwood.

The Brits also decided to put together the so-called “Colors of Cullinan Collection”, a set of four Bespoke models wearing special colors. As you might be aware, the Bespoke department in Goodwood is in charge with coming up with unique combinations for the customers and the exterior color of the cars they buy is one of the most important aspects of it. The Colors of Cullinan Collection includes four unique paint jobs defined as: Bright Red, Paradiso Blue, Dark Olive and Selby Grey.

According to Rolls-Royce, each color was developed at its headquarters and have been around in their books for quite some time. However, for some mysterious reason, they were never used on a car before. That was up until today, when four bespoke Cullinan cars were unveiled wearing these exact colors, adding to the 44,000 hues Rolls-Royce already has in store.

“We wanted to give our clients the chance to see and be inspired by colors that had been developed previously through the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design department but may not have seen the light of day through this limited-run Bespoke Collection,” said Will Vetter, Product Manager for Rolls-Royce America.

The Brits also said that four more colors are going to be released in the near future: Peacock Blue, Bright Green, Forge Yellow, and Plum. There’s no mention as to how much it costs to have one of them painted on your new Rolls but since the Cullinan starts at $330,000, we’re assuming that’s not going to be a problem for prospective owners.